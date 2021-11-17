During the height of the COVID-19 wave last year, the Gujarat government deployed top IAS and IPS officers who held a degree in medicine to tackle the pandemic in the worst-affected areas. The move to use officers with administrative as well as medical skills worked well for the state given the emergency-like situation.

However, a proposal by the Madhya Pradesh government to appoint IAS officers to run 13 medical colleges in the state has not been welcomed by the doctors. While senior babus of the Health Department have dismissed such reports, the state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang has been cautious while saying that the proposal is being studied and a decision will be taken only after careful consideration.

The death of four infants in a fire at a Bhopal hospital recently has focused attention on the state hospital administration. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been pressed into ordering a fire safety audit of all government and private hospitals in the state. Additional Chief Secretary for Health and Education Mohammad Suleiman is conducting a high-level probe and the report will be submitted to Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains soon.

However, the medical community fears that such appointments will not improve the conditions of medical colleges in the state but rather make matters worse.