The premature repatriation of Secretary, Defence Production, Raj Kumar to his parent Gujarat cadre was reportedly at the behest of the state Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. But the buzz is that the 1987-batch IAS officer has been recalled perhaps for a higher calling. It is being whispered that Kumar may be made chief secretary of the state which is headed for assembly elections late next year. The current chief secretary is 1986-batch IAS officer Pankaj Kumar, who was brought in after Anil Mukim retired in September this year. The view is that Kumar will have ample time to get a grip on the state administration before the elections.

Since Kumar will be in service until 2025, sources say, even if he is inducted as Chief Secretary in the state until next year’s assembly elections or even the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he will still have time to make a comeback to the Centre as union secretary. That’s long-term planning for you, Gujarat-style!