In the early days of the hunter-gatherer existence, our longest phase as a species, feedback and failure loops were severe and frequent. You stalked prey for painstaking hours and it darted away, as you, stepped on a twig that cracked. You learnt the hard way, as you went hungry. Fear of hunger, followed failure, pretty often. If you were unlucky, you’d even get clubbed for your failure. Clobbering could be sobering.

Childhood and motherly rearing was no doubt nurturing and involved, gentle lessons, laughter and love. But it was all very brief. You were weaned, you walked, you learnt a few tribal grunts and then you hunt, or rather you gather. In that phase you probably foraged for some berries or mushrooms nearby. Failure to choose the right one, could mean a retching fit, as the swiftest feedback, if you were lucky. Clobbering was, again part of the mandatory feedback anyway.

Why am I now stressing all this? To trigger personal growth in the world that’s changed with WFH & post-pandemic, we now have to train ourselves, all over again, to always ask for feedback. Staying in a self-imposed funk, or displaying a sulk, after a failure, isn’t the best way to gather genuine feedback. Today’s environments may not seem as harsh as the savannahs were back then. But economic droughts are just as vicious. And we’re forgetting the lessons.

Modern day cute positivity affirmations and poor child rearing, overly reliant on coochiecoo moly coddling makes us dominantly wired to expect and to seek validation, far too often. Companies bear part of the blame. But schools dishing out 99% marks to too many, are merely trying to replicate the poor practices in homes. Colleges disguise that failure too.

Corporate best practices, now focus more on retention of the compliant worker. Selling positions to the cohorts already spoilt at home, school and college, simply means doling out more infantile promises. Nurturing, rather than eliminating the average performing drones is now the default HR practice.

Business schools teach a soft ‘sandwich method’ to managers. My perversion of that sandwich says, provide critical feedback at the very start, early and with full detail. That’s a better starting point, you’ll see. Continue you must. That’s the turkey in the sandwich. But do end with praise, specially if you don’t have to deal with the departee any longer.

Because, gradually and almost imperceptibly, a denial of inadequacy and empty praise, for modest work, drags standards down. We are to blame for the emergence of this inadequate new work-place. Cruelty to the crumb-gatherers, still, anyone? That’s the reason for top management burnout today. We’re just pushing upwards all the stress of performance. Leaving both the coping and the cajoling for the few brave hearts who slash the thickets, hunt down the mammoths and feed our tribe?