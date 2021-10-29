Cautious but gets the job done”, is what one senior colleague says of him. Most observers agree that this one vital trait has helped Amit Khare rise to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as his new advisor. This, and the fact that he has steered two of the NDA government’s flagship policies – National Education Policy and the IT Rules – explain why the 1985-batch IAS officer from the Jharkhand cadre who retired last month, is seen as among the handful of babus considered indispensable by the NDA government.

So, while the high-flying Khare did not superannuate as a Cabinet Secretary as some had expected given his stellar track record, he still retains the key to the mighty PMO Modi. And given the buzz surrounding his appointment, he may well outshine the Cabinet Secretary during his new two-year tenure and may well become principal secretary to PM. Don’t forget though that Gauba himself had handpicked him for earlier stints.

Though he has always enjoyed the confidence of his political masters, even in the UPA years but his real stellar rise in the current government may be traced to his days as Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, where he swiftly earned Modi’s attention and was made responsible for all communication strategies. It also gave him better access to the PMO. He will need all these formidable skills to steer the government through key state elections next year as also the lingering post-Covid scenario.