The Air India sale is finally done with, fittingly, the Tatas back in the cockpit. But there is no rest for Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Already, he and his department colleagues are looking ahead at their next disinvestment targets. Sources say that the government has now turned its attention to BPCL in the current financial year. Much is also riding on the plan to float an IPO for the Life Insurance Corporation, by the last quarter of the current year. It is likely to be the biggest IPO in the Indian stock market.

The protracted but ultimately successful Air India sale has recharged the government’s resolve to expedite its disinvestment efforts. It has sent out a clear message that the Centre has the political will to restart the stalled reforms process, of which disinvestment of non-performing public sector companies and financial institutions is a major component.

Pandey and his colleagues in various concerned ministries have been set an unenviable target to achieve – Rs 1.75 lakh crores for the 2021-22 fiscal. But the Air India sale has given a second wind to the government and new energy to the babus to continue their efforts.