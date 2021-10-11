Buoyed by her thumping win in the Bhabanipur by-election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now mulling on introducing lateral entry into the state government a la the Central Government. sources say that the state government is hoping to get domain specialists in senior positions such as special secretary and joint secretary. Lateral entry will enable these specialists to get posted to different state departments as advisors.

DKB has learnt that the state Home Secretary B.P. Gopalika is preparing the final proposal to be submitted to Mamata Didi for her final nod. Those in the know say that the proposed appointments will be contractual and lateral entrants will need a minimum of 15 years of relevant experience. The pay and perks are being worked out by the Home Department and the Administrative Reforms Department.

Apparently, the government is looking for entrants with expertise in civil aviation, commerce, and economic affairs and their age should not be less than 40 years.

However, observers do point out that the Centre’s lateral entry scheme, first announced in 2018, has not been the runaway success everyone expected. But the Centre is ploughing on, and earlier this year advertised 30 posts at the level of joint secretaries and directors for lateral recruitment.