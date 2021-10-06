In a first, the Kerala government has named Venu Rajamony, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer as its point man to deal with the Malayali diaspora, especially in the Gulf states. Unlike many other states, Kerala has a large diaspora spread across the world. Given the strong links between the global Malayali community and the homeland, the government felt the need to have a seasoned person to deal with the needs of the wider Malayali community abroad. Rajamony has been hired on a year’s contract as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for External Cooperation.

Sources say that Rajamony was chosen by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan based on his long innings as a career diplomat. His experience, the state government believes, can be used to advantage in dealing with diaspora issues in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and also to promote cultural, economic and academic alliances with foreign governments. In particular, Rajamony will explore collaboration opportunities for the state government in overseas education, financial skill development and employment.

The task seems to be much bigger than one person can handle. But it is certainly an idea that Punjab, which also has a large diaspora, can take a cue from.