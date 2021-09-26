Government watchers are keenly watching the ongoing crosstalk between the Supreme Court and the Central government over the latter’s delay in filling the vacancies in the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The vacancies have slowed down the insolvency proceedings thanks to the huge backlog of pending cases. The current strength of the former is only 30 members against a sanctioned strength of 63, while the latter is functioning with only eight members against the sanctioned 11 members. Further, both tribunals have functioned without a full-time chairperson for most of this year.

Stung by sharp criticism from the apex court on the delay, the government hastily announced the appointment of 18 more members to NCLT and also announced another acting chairperson for NCLAT. Unfortunately for the government, the SC remains unmoved. None else than Chief Justice N.V. Ramana has expressed displeasure at these new appointments, stating that the government ignored the candidates recommended by the selection committee. Now the government has agreed to reconsider these appointments within two weeks, essentially going back to the starting point.

Meanwhile, the apex court also wasn’t equally harsh on the government for prematurely terminating the tenure of the acting chairperson of NCLAT Justice Ashok Iqbal Singh Cheema. It forced the government to reinstate Justice Cheema to be able to deliver the verdicts he was writing or face the event of the new law on tribunals being stayed suo moto.

The Centre has been forced to concede, but the Supreme Court is unlikely to take its eye off the issue. Watch this space for updates.