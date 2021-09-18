Dr Parasaram P.K. Ramacharyu is the first officer of the Rajya Sabha cadre to be appointed as the Secretary-General of the upper house of Parliament. He succeeds Deepak Verma, who was an IAS officer as were those that preceded them.

This is good news for the RS cadre officers for they had long resigned themselves to be led by the mighty “heaven-born”. But curiously Ramacharyu’s appointment letter does not define his tenure. This appointment notification issued by the office of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha states that the appointment is on a contractual basis “until further orders”, leaving it open-ended. Babus are wondering whether this implies that Ramacharyu will continue in the post so long as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu remains the chairman of the Rajya Sabha? Or is the Modi sarkar trying to wrest another post from the tight clutches of the IAS?

DKB has learnt that Ramacharyu’s candidature was helped immensely by the backing of the Vice President who, reportedly, refused to consider any other person for the post. Apparently, some in the government were keen to retain Desh Deepak for another term, but Naidu managed to prevail.

So while the elevation of a Rajya Sabha cadre officer to the top post is a historic step, the government could do well to clarify doubts about the length of his tenure.