The 1985-batch IRS officer Jagannath Jagannath Mohapatra has little time to settle into his seat after finally being confirmed as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), three months after the extended tenure of his predecessor P.C. Mody ended. The biggest challenge for Mohapatra is to resolve the issues with the new income tax portal which has been facing continued glitches more than two months after it was launched with much fanfare. It’s an embarrassment that the Finance Ministry would like to put behind it at the earliest. With the last date for filing IT returns approaching fast, there is little time to lose.

Apparently, Mohapatra’s confirmation as chairman was pretty much along expected lines. He did not face a lot of competition. His only rival was his batchmate Ms Anuja Sarangi who is currently Member Administration at CBDT, but he had a clear edge.

Some have pointed out a curious detail that is missing in Mohapatra’s appointment letter issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). By not defining the duration of his term, observers say that the government has indicated that Mohapatra may serve well beyond his retirement due in April next year. The precedent was set when his predecessors Mody and Sushil Chandra were retained as chairmen after their retirement on contract.