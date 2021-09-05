Gujarat has got a new Chief Secretary in 1986-batch IAS officer Pankaj Kumar, but within babu circles, there is more curiosity about Kumar’s predecessor Anil Gopishankar Mukim, who completed his extended tenure. It’s not game over yet for Mukim.

The word is that Mukim is nowhere near hanging up his boots. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also hinted during a recent Cabinet meet that Gujarat was still keen to avail of his advice and services. Observers however are unsure whether Mukim will stay in the state or move to Delhi where he seems to enjoy a good rapport with the power centres. It’s possible, DKB has learnt, that Mukim may be retained in some post-retirement official position – either in Gujarat or Delhi.

Some babus believe that Rupani could make Mukim the head of the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Authority or Director of the prestigious Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).

There is also talk that given Mukim’s standing with the Centre, he could well be named the next Chief Vigilance Commissioner or even be inducted into the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). There are vacancies arising soon and the handpicked will be sought.

Given Modi’s soft corner for Gujarat babus, that would not be surprising. Either way many believe that Mukim will be rewarded for his blemish-less service.