The new Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Katikithala Srinivas has a new and rather important task. In a first, non-IAS officers will receive mid-career training along with IAS officers in October this year, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mission Karmayogi” plan. Inspired by the changes brought in babudom by the government, the new plan will see non-IAS officers rub shoulders with their IAS counterparts at this formerly exclusive Mussoorie venue.

The recent empanelment of 26 officers of the IRS, IRTS and IRPS cadres into joint secretary or equivalent posts is another sign of the gradual equation of the “heaven-born” with other all-India cadres. Some nay sayers, predict the end of exclusivity is near.

The inaugural programme will bring together IAS and non-IAS officers from two batches of the civil service. So far only IAS officers routinely went to Mussoorie for a mid-career session at three stages of their service. IPS officers, similarly, went to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, for their mid-career training.

These changes have been underway for some time now. Two years ago, the Foundation Course at the Mussoorie academy, solely intended for the IAS cadre, was opened up to include other Central Group A services. So, the current decision further strengthens the government’s common pool of babu talent idea, rather than the silos that exist today.