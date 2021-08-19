Did India miss a bus in Afghanistan? With the Taliban takeover of the country complete, the ominous silence from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), except for the routine statement on protecting Indian interests and giving temporary visas to Afghan refugees, was however broken by global outcries. While western powers were expected to do this, for India whose relationship with Afghanistan goes back a few millennia, the speed at which events have occurred in Afghanistan has come as a bit of a shock for some desi mandarins.

There are some whispers that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s policy framework is now in shambles. That aside, babus worry that both the Pakistan angle and the China threat gets to grow into a bigger thorn in India’s vulnerable North-west. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his cohorts at the Afghan desk may have some massive round robin-ing to do, and our encirclement worry is on the front burner yet again.

Some in the MEA feel that we clearly missed the signals emanating from the Doha meet last August, to which India, incidentally, was not invited, and some believe that we left starting direct talks with the Taliban leadership far too late. We now may have to stand along the sidelines as a spectator than a player in this episode of the fast-paced ‘Great Game’. But at least one source of comfort is that our Embassy evacuation was executed well in the nick of time.