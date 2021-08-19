This week we feature another distinguished IAS officer (who was recognized by SpeakIn), Asia’s largest network of experts and thought leaders, for creating impact and inspiration beyond the call of duty. COVID was a testing time and true mettle shone through yet again.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, a 1989 batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, established a new benchmark in crisis management during the pandemic. As Municipal Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Chahal’s “lead from the front” initiatives to effectively arrest the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Mumbai, which has suffered the brunt of the pandemic along with the rest of Maharashtra.

His unique decentralized and now internationally praised pandemic fight model consists of more than 26 initiatives like Chase the Virus policy, ambulances, doctors, jumbo field hospitals and unique partnership with 144 private hospitals – each operating round the clock – has shown his ability to take bold and often unconventional decisions to successfully implement his plan against a Goliath-like foe – the virus. Chahal is however looking ahead and preparing to take on the dreaded “third wave” that is expected soon. Kudos to the officer!

We have been receiving some great stories about outstanding IAS officers from readers and we will try and feature some of them, shortlisted of course, in this column. DKB focuses on the untold stories that buzz around Babudom, so don’t send us the familiar stuff, please.