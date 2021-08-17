During the Covid pandemic, babus have been important players playing a critical role in framing and implementing the government’s response. Some babus however have managed to stand out from among the crowd. SpeakIn, Asia’s largest network of experts and thought leaders, recently recognized 10 distinguished IAS officers who have created impact and inspiration beyond the call of duty. Hari Chandana Dasari, a 2010-batch IAS officer of the Telangana cadre, worked her name into this exclusive list.

Known for her innovative approach and out of box thinking, Dasari has successfully demonstrated how to turn adversity into opportunity. She successfully initiated several plastic recycling initiatives and welfare programs.

During the lockdown, Dasari who is the Collector and District Magistrate of Narayanpet saw a business opportunity and engaged 4,000 women in a mask-making endeavour. In just a year, the enterprise made a profit of Rs 50 lakh! She said she got new insights about recycling when she was in the UK for one year, and that they help her think on her feet when it comes to matters of environment and sustainable livelihood. She has also provided gainful employment to migrant workers through the construction of 3,000 farm ponds, fish ponds and forest trenches to conserve water.

DKB sometimes has been hyper-critical of babus, but some deserve a pat on the back.

We will profile a few babus like Dasari in the forthcoming weeks. If you know of an officer whose story deserves a mention in this column, do write in and we will try and tell it.