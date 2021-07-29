The privatization of the national carrier Air India is being watched keenly both within the government and outside. Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola is attempting to speed up the disvestment process which has got delayed by the government’s own red tape and now the Covid pandemic. And with newly inducted minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on board who is keen to show that he’s got a grip on things, there is reason for some to start believing that the sale of Air India is finally on course for take-off. It is been made clear to the babus in the Civil Aviation Ministry that disivestment of Air India is top priority of the government this year.

Apparently, Kharola and his cohorts at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan are seeking to step up the pace of privatization by exploring the option of limiting the benefits of Air India employees till the time the government is the owner of the carrier. This is to make the airline more attractive to private bidders who then can have new terms for employees and tweak compensation packages.

All eyes are on the move since it is widely believed that it may well become the template for the privatization of other public sector companies that the government is planning to put on the block.