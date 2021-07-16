It is often considered that the most important babu in Delhi is not the chief secretary but the police commissioner. High profile incumbents of this chair have graced Parliament and become governors in states. Getting to be commissioner of police is very often a long process. Most of it, DKB knows, is conducted in stealth and in the wee hours of the morning. With the Lt Governor now in full command of the state, the control of the Union Home Ministry is far more than it ever has been.

For the second time, the Centre has chosen to give the prestigious commissionerate position as an additional charge. Police babus tell us that this always helps to ensure greater control to those who actually pull the strings.

It should be recalled that Balaji Srivastava’s predecessor Sachidanand Srivastava was appointed in a similar fashion in February last year during the bloody Delhi riots. He was regularized in the post in May, barely a month before his retirement. Will history be repeated with Balaji? While clearly odd, some fear that the government could in fact ‘regularize’ this mode of appointments.