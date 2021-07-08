Sensing the current popular mood against the UP government due to the Covid crisis, the party and the Modi sarkar are keen to ensure the party’s success in the upcoming assembly elections. A lot of that worry has to do with the perceptions about Yogi running the government with handpicked but clearly inadequate babu support.

When the trusted PMO aide Arvind Kumar Sharma was airdropped in Lucknow, he was no regular Gujarat cadre babu or just another BJP vice president in Uttar Pradesh (after taking voluntary retirement). He was reportedly sent to rein in Yogi who has caused considerable discontent within the state unit of the party, and he remains the PMO’s eyes and ears within the Yogi government.

Yogi too has gathered around his own trusted band of babus. It is this team that steered Yogi’s Covid management. Hovering over these exercises like Banquo’s ghost is a familiar presence, Navneet Sehgal. This consistently powerful 1988-batch IAS officer is once again chief firefighter, in charge of the state Information Department as additional chief secretary and leading the perception battle against Covid failure. His dominant presence in the state government, over the last six months has not enthused too many other babus in UP. Yet, it is this larger cohort of babus who will matter more, going ahead and how they manage their last lap briefs, that will be crucial in the months ahead.