No one’s willing to bell this cat! The dramatis personae are still largely the same, but a stealthy U-turn was in the works, say those in the know, at Sanchar Bhavan. The question that isn’t being asked yet is whether the government acted in haste when in 2019 it chose to give VRS to thousands of employees of BSNL and MTNL? Two years later that decision has come back to haunt the babus in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The two financially troubled state-run telecom companies are currently struggling to remain operational after this rather drastic surgery which did not work.

There is growing desperation in Sanchar Bhavan and murmurs hint at a section of babus who now want to rehire as consultants the very babus who were retired with a golden handshake! It is now up to the very punctilious Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash to take a view on this rather critical call. For now, some sources suggest that it’s caution that’s the leitmotif.

Prakash has directed that no ex-staffer should be rehired until the matter is “examined thoroughly”. But if BSNL and MTNL have to survive he may not have the luxury of too much time. Of course, there are some whispers about how this situation might actually spur the government to hive off its now not so valuable stake in these telecom behemoths of the past and be able to justify it too. That would however be yet another acrimonious debate in the making.

Remember, the government has just announced recently a further restructuring of another state-owned organization – the Ordnance Factory Board – which is being split into seven corporate entities despite it having been strategically inviolable for long. Few are likely to question that move as this was an old pending demand of the armed forces.

But at Sanchar Bhavan the issues are different. After all, BSNL and MTNL are a rather different case. Which may partly explain why the Telecom Ministry is walking on eggshells on this subject.