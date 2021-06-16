Senior about-to-retire babus of two BJP-ruled states are a miffed lot withthe appointment of former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey as the new Election Commissioner of India having been done and dusted in a surprise move. But it was clearly in the works in Delhi, long before the skirmishes between UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Big Two spilt out into the open. Thanks to the need for surprise, even babus in his home cadre were left gasping.

Many see the appointment of Pandey as the Centre’s initial steps to focus on retaining Uttar Pradesh and remote central control on the coming assembly polls.

But the incumbents will walk on eggs since the ghost of election commissioners past still lurks over Nirvachan Bhavan. This because an appropriate landing spot has not yet been found for former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora.

Pandey has joined Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at the poll panel. Not surprisingly, given Pandey’s background questions are being raised about his appointment. Some point out the significance of the fact that all three election commissioners are from UP! Current CEC Sushil Chandra did a long stint in the state’s Revenue Department and EC Rajiv Kumar is a former Finance Secretary of the state. Besides his tenure as the state Chief Secretary under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath until 2019, Pandey was also the state’s industrial development commissioner.

Prepare for more babu surprises to emerge in and around UP as the polls draw near.