The devastating Covid crisis has renewed demand for the creation of an Indian Medical Service along the lines of the all-India services such as IAS and IPS etc., at the earliest. The second wave of the epidemic has caught India’s creaking health infrastructure on the wrong foot again. It has blown the lid off the ‘system’ exposing the shortage of critical beds, oxygen, equipment and doctors and other medical staff.

Sources say that this demand has been raised on several occasions by several medical organizations including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the doctors’ association of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Those in the know say that recently FORDA has renewed the demand and written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to expedite the creation of a national medical service. interestingly, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare had also suggested that the government explore the possibility of setting up an exclusive service as part of the much-needed changes that have now become necessary to revamp the healthcare system. Will Modi oblige?