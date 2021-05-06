While the administration has been widely rebuked for complacency in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, a district magistrate in Tripura is in trouble for being overly enthusiastic in enforcing night curfew rules during a marriage in the state capital Agartala. A video that recorded the incident went viral on social media and political parties are gunning for him.

West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav is in the dock for his purportedly arrogant behaviour with a bride and groom in the middle of a wedding ceremony. Angry citizens and politicians have written to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb seeking strict action against Yadav. Some have even demanded a FIR against the official and sought his removal from service.

In the viral video Yadav was seen shoving attendees and arrested everyone for flouting Covid 19 norms and tearing up a permission certificate for the wedding that he himself had signed! Sources say that the CM has formed a committee of two IAS officers to probe the incident and submit a report to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar for further action. Watch this space for updates.