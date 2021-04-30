The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has run into a wall of bureaucratic denial. The anti-corruption watchdog which regularly reviews pending cases and even called for a probe into pending corruption cases, but little has resulted from its efforts. Earlier this year in January, the commission set a timeline to finalize pending cases. It directed all chief executives and vigilance officers in various government organizations to finalize pending cases from the period between January 2011 and December 2018 by end of May this year.

With just about a month left for the deadline, Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari has now upped the ante and advised union ministries to sort out complaints against officers within three months of their receipt. Reminding them of the May 31 deadline, Kothari has now mandated that at the end of the third month from the date of receipt of complaint and after deciding on a course of action, a copy of the complaint shall be made available to the concerned employee within 15 days. Once a decision is made to pursue the vigilance case, the concerned organization shall send its inquiry report to the CVC or Chief Vigilance Officer seeking first stage advise within three months of registration of a case.