Everybody loves a diplomat. Last month, after revamping its policy of inviting interns, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) opened its doors to interns. It was swamped by a deluge of applications from across the country. Under the new policy, MEA will take in about 60 interns every year in two batches, with each intern spending three months in the ministry. Sources say that the earlier 2016 policy was revised by Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla recently. The idea is to bring young persons from different parts of the country to witness the making of the foreign policy up close.

While internships are pretty normal in the US government, which attracts droves of students fresh out of college to learn how the state functions, it is a novelty in India. Sources say that if the MEA ‘experiment’ is successful, the government may replicate the model in other ministries and departments to bring in fresh minds, hopefully with new ideas as well. Perhaps the MEA could start with itself. It is well known that India’s diplomatic corps needs much more than the sanctioned strength of 912 diplomats. How many of these interns will be motivated to want to become career diplomats remains to be seen. But the MEA initiative will be followed closely by interested parties.