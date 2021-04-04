The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab is getting flak from the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the issue has ramifications across the country. The court has directed the state government to explain how and why it has chosen to appoint Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers to IPS-cadre posts of SSPs in the state. The court has held that these appointments are in violation of the IPS cadre rules and has also impleaded the Centre as a party to look into these “apparent violations”.

The court noted the instance of PPS officer Rajinder Singh Sohal who was convicted in a criminal case but has been posted as the SSP of Gurdaspur, a post meant for the IPS cadre.

Further, the court has issued a show-cause notice to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Aggarwal for “filing of false affidavit” in the matter. Aggarwal may face perjury proceedings if the Court is not satisfied with his response. The court has directed the state government to remove tainted or convicted police officers from duty until the policy is framed on action to be taken against these officers. Future proceedings in the court will be watched with great interest. Watch this space for updates.