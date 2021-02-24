The capital’s Gymkhana Club, the 107-year-old watering hole favoured by the high and mighty of Lutyens’ Delhi, is back in the news with its seemingly endless saga of mismanagement and irregularities.

The present crisis has emerged after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dissolved the club’s governing council and appointed M.M. Juneja, director-general of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, as “administrator” to oversee the club’s functioning even as the legal case continues. Among Juneja’s first actions after his appointment sent a notice to all members to clear pending dues amounting to Rs 1.2 crores!

This is the first time in the club’s history that an administrator has been appointing to run its affairs. Juneja has been given the mandate to introduce “the best practices that can bring the club to the 21st-century norms”.

The current imbroglio dates back four years when the Ministry of Corporate Affairs decided to open an inquiry into the Club’s management after the growing number of complaints and court cases against the Club. The petition was filed early last year at the NCLAT in which the ministry sought to take over the club management. It seems to have got its way, for now.