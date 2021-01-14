IPS officer D Roopa, who was the first woman home secretary of Karnataka has been transferred as the managing director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation amid her public spat with another IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar, who too also transferred. Nimbalkar was the additional commissioner (administration) in Bengaluru before being transferred to the internal security department.

Public spats are rarely pretty and the one between these two senior IPS officers of Karnataka over the tender process to procure CCTVs has brought out in the open the intense rivalries in the service. The two IPS officer locked horns after Roopa accused Nimbaklar of irregularities in the tender process of Rs 619 crore Bengaluru Safe City project under the Nirbhaya scheme. Nimbaklar, on the other hand, accused D Roopa of interfering with the tender process without jurisdiction.

Roopa had written to state Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaya Bhaskar alleging that Nimbalkar was trying to favour a private company in the Bengaluru Safe City Project and demanded a probe against Nimbalkar, alleging in turn that while the Home Department has started an enquiry against her, it has hesitated to do the same against Nimbalkar, even after months since the CBI sought sanction for his prosecution.

According to sources, Roopa wrote to the Chief Secretary after media reports that suggested she was under investigation by the Chief Secretary for allegedly ‘impersonating’ as Home Secretary and interfering with the tendering process for the multi-crore project. It is unclear where the question of impersonation arises as Roopa was the Home Secretary of Karnataka! The content of the report is on the lines of a complaint written by Nimbalkar to the Karnataka Chief Secretary.