Due to various complex rules around admission, the Delhi Gymkhana Club has maintained its exclusive “aura” for 107 years. Its governing body is comprised of various retired government and defence officials as well as other private citizens. Its elections are a hotly contested affair, often leading to accusations of “illegal” and “unlawful” means between the contestants.

These days the club is roiled by a letter written by 50 members collectively to the club president expressing their outrage at the “arbitrary decision” of the governing body. One of the issues that has riled members is the proposed suspension of a member Dr Parvez Hayat, a retired IPS officer, for a day and further debarring him from contesting the club elections. Sources say that the member’s suspension was the result of allegations leveled against him by Vice Admiral B.S. Randhawa. The letter alleged that the club authorities did not observe the rules and due process before taking the decision to suspend the retired IPS officer.

Such controversies are not new. Earlier this year, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had ruled that the club was acting in a manner “prejudicial to public interest” and therefore must be probed. It said that a five-member central government appointed panel should investigate the affairs of the club, including land usage and its admission policy for members.