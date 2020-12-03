A “high-level” Certification Investigation Committee set up by the Chhattisgarh government has detected 267 cases of government employees with fake caste certificates. Sources say that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to the state Chief secretary R. P. Mandal to dismiss all such employees from service, except those who got a stay order from the court.

Most of these cases are pending before the state High Court or adjournment orders. Apparently, in the last two years alone, 75 cases have been detected. Sources say that even after receiving the adjournment order from the court in these cases, several officers and employees are still working in important posts.

The state General Administration Department (GAD) has stated that a total of 758 complaints were received by the investigation committee of which 267 cases of fake caste certificates were detected.

According to Baghel’s instructions, all government servants whose caste certificates are false with be immediately removed from their posts. All such cases will be reviewed department-wise by GAD, which incidentally has 14 employees with fake certificates. The School Education Department apparently has the highest number of cases – 44!