N.K. Arya, the new chief secretary of Rajasthan, is not the first choice of state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the position. Until the last moment, the last working day of outgoing chief secretary Rajeev Swarup, the Gehlot government hoped to push for a tenure extension for Swarup. But the Centre denied its consent and Arya was drafted in, superseding eight IAS officers in the process. He was Additional Chief Secretary for Finance. Besides appointing Arya, the government also effected a major reshuffle involving 21 senior IAS officers.

The drama was building for some time. Sources say that Gehlot had worked hard to ensure Swarup was appointed Chief Secretary in early July this year and then pushed for his extension. It is said that to appoint Swarup to the state’s top post, the Chief Minister reportedly “struck a deal” with the previous chief secretary D.B. Gupta who was slated to retire in September. Under this supposed deal, Gupta resigned in July and was immediately appointed Advisor to the CM for a year and Swarup stepped in as his successor. The babu grapevine has it that Swarup endeared himself to the chief minister during the Gehlot-Sachin Pilot standoff, which may not have gone down well with the Centre