Politicians are sometimes loath to let a favourite babu go off into retirement. They find ways to bring them back into the administration. In 2017, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had appointed retired chief secretary Suresh Kumar as his chief principal secretary, even though the state had a regular principal secretary, another IAS officer because Kumar enjoyed his full trust.

Now taking a cue from the neighbouring state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has sprung a similar surprise in his administration, and one which is likely to alter power equations in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). He has appointed retired IAS officer D.S. Dhesi as the chief principal secretary in the CMO.

According to sources, Dhesi was Haryana’s chief secretary for four years and retired last year. He was then appointed Chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), which he has now left to join his new assignment. Though his duties have not been spelt out, it is quite likely that Dhesi will become another power centre in the CMO, with all important files meant for Khattar being routed through him.