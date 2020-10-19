Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers trying to nab economic offenders will now get an edge after undergoing training from spooks. Officers from the nation’s premier intelligence agencies, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), have been roped in to train them in intelligence “tradecraft”.

Sources say that revenue officers from the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, CBI and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence will be training in gathering intelligence and handling digital and forensic evidence. The training programme is being conducted by the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) of the Finance Ministry.

Apparently, nine course modules have been developed. While RAW and IB sleuths will conduct training of Group A officers of the Indian Revenue Service, some other modules are open to officers starting from superintendent level up to principal commissioners. Other courses include investigating economic crimes in the securities market, trade-based money laundering and also legal aspects. Hopefully, after training these ‘specialists’ will make economic offenders think twice before violating the law.