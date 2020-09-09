Transparency and weeding out corruption is a big theme with the Modi sarkar, and it has doggedly pursued this goal despite pushback from the babus. Last year, the government endorsed lists of dozens of officers of the IRS and IT services accused of corruption, sexual harassment and other charges.

The campaign continues.

Now, as part of weeding out inefficient and corrupt babus, the Modi sarkar has again reiterated that Central ministries and departments must constantly update the list of officers who have completed 30 years of service. besides, the register of officers with ‘doubtful integrity’ will be regularly reviewed and updated to help identify babus who can be prematurely retired from service. Sources say that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a letter to this effect on August 28.

Apparently, the names of such officers will be forwarded to the respective review committees on a routine basis. Cases about the IAS, IPS, IFS and Railway cadre babus will be considered by the respective secretary of DoPT, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Central Railway Board respectively.

Will corrupt babus get the message?