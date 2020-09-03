Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has been named the new Election Commissioner. He replaces Ashok Lavasa, who is leaving to join the Asian Development Bank as vice-president. While Sunil Arora is the Chief Election Commissioner, the other Election Commissioner is Sushil Chandra.

The importance of this announcement lies in the fact that Rajiv Kumar will likely be CEC during the next general elections in 2024! The current CEC Sunil Arora’s tenure will end in April next year, following which Sushil Chandra will replace him as the next CEC. Chandra’s term will end in May 2022, paving the way for Rajiv Kumar.

Rajiv Kumar has more than 30 years’ experience in public policy and administration in several sectors. He was appointed Finance Secretary in July last year and his stint ended earlier this year in February. He is known to have worked on many key aspects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan of financial inclusion through such flagship policies as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra loan scheme, among others.