The appointment of former Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, G.C. Murmu as India’s Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has not been welcomed by the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) officers. It is being seen as yet another instance of the dominance of the IAS cadre over other all-India services. Not that it’s been known to make any difference to this Sarkar, once it’s made up its mind!

Sources say that in becoming CAG, Murmu who is from the 1985-batch Gujarat cadre of the IAS, has superseded at least six IA&AS officers. But he is not the first IAS officer to become the nation’s top auditor. Murmu’s immediate predecessor, Rajiv Mehrishi, was from the 1978 IAS cadre, and he too had followed Shashikant Sharma, who belonged to the 1976 batch. Many would also remember CAG Vinod Rai, a 1972-batch IAS officer. Apparently, the last IA&AS officer to become CAG was A. Baksi whose tenure ended back in 1978.

Since then, CAGs have been from the tribe of the “heaven-born”, but clearly the IA&AS officers who have lost the race to become CAG are unwilling to accept the IAS “outsiders”. Will the current resentment subside “naturally” or will Murmu face rough weather? We’ll have to wait and see.