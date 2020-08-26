India will take over as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in January 2021. The government has begun preparations by deciding to upgrade India’s diplomatic presence at the UN. The Indian delegation is being strengthened with the appointment of an additional deputy permanent representative and a counsellor to solely handle Security Council matters.

According to sources, 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service officer R. Ravindran, who is joint secretary (Central and West Africa) will join the Indian Permanent Mission in New York in the rank of additional deputy representative. He served in the office earlier under Hardeep Singh Puri, who is now Minister of Civil Aviation, Urban Development and Commerce, but who headed the mission when India was a non-permanent member in 2011-2012.

Ravindran’s colleague Pratik Mathur, who is from the 2007 batch, and is deputy secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), will be a counsellor. Both IFS officers will join the mission before the 75th UN General Assembly opens next month. The India mission is currently headed by T.S. Tirumurthi, with Nagaraj Naidu as deputy permanent representative.

It is also said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be keenly following India’s stint at the Security Council with regular monthly reviews.