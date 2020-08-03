The Nagaland government landed itself in a soup when it posted non-IAS officers as district magistrates or deputy commissioners in six of its 11 districts, in contravention of the All India Service Rules.

The Centre has come down on the state government like a ton of bricks for “misgovernance”.

According to sources, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has written to Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy pointing out the contravention and also observing that there was no dearth of suitable IAS officers for the state government to take such a step. It is said that nine active IAS officers have been posed to ex-cadre or subordinate posts instead of as deputy commissioners.

Apparently, Rule 9 of the IAS Cadre Rules states that cadre posts shall not be filled by a non-IAS officer barring a few exceptions, and it shall only be a temporary solution that requires the state government to take prior approval of the Centre.

Interestingly, the state Governor R.N. Ravi too has written to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about initiating transfers only after prior approval of the Governor. Seems like the start of a political battle, with babus as pawns.