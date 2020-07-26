The Jammu & Kashmir administration has started issuing domicile certificates, 10 months after the Indian government abrogated Article 370. The new rules allow non-locals to get domicile certificates. Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer from Bihar, has become the first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in the union territory. A 1994-batch J&K cadre officer, Choudhary is currently principal secretary in the J&K Agriculture Production Department.

Recently, J&K Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu launched an e-application to fast-track issuing of domicile certificates to both locals and non-locals. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered that domicile would be granted to anyone who has resided in Jammu & Kashmir for 15 years or has studied for seven years and appeared in Class X or Class XII examinations in an educational institution in J&K.

The move has raised concerns in the union territory about the Centre’s intentions, with some viewing it as an attempt to change the demography and cultural identity of Kashmiris. According to sources, more than 30,000 people have received domicile certificates online in J&K since the Centre changed the laws.