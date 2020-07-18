Its earnings seriously dented by the Covid-19 pandemic, the railways has announced a series of austerity measures. These range from a freeze on creation of new posts, rationalization of manpower at workshops, shifting outsources work to CSR and moving ceremonial events to digital platforms to cutting down on the use of stationary by half.

According to sources, the Financial Commissioner of the Railways recently wrote to general managers of all zones on this. Apparently, the traffic earnings of the railways dropped by 58 per cent at the end of May as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Under the austerity drive, the zones have been asked to control expenditure by reducing staff cost and rationalizing their tasks, review contracts, reduce energy consumption and cut administrative and other costs. The Financial Commissioner has also recommended that all work be transferred to the digital space and all correspondence be done through secure emails.