The National Medical Commission (NMC) was created last year to replace the previous scam-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI) for the development and regulation of all aspects of medical education, profession and institutions. Yet despite the urgency displayed in the creating the new regulator, the government has still not issued a notification on the appointment of the chairman of the commission.

Six months ago, the government named Prof S.C. Sharma of AIIMS as the chairman of the new commission for a period of three years. Yet it has yet to issue the notification of his appointment. This inordinate delay has set off whispers in the babu corridors about the government’s intentions.

According to sources, the delay is caused by the fact that the commission itself is yet to be constituted (it’s only on paper) since the selection committee recommendations for the other posts are still under consideration of the Health Ministry. So, according to them, the chairman’s appointment can only be notified once the commission is constituted.

Under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the commission will have a chairperson, 10-ex-officio members and 22 part-time members. Besides, Prof Sharma, the only person appointed so far is R.K. Vats, the secretary general of the board of governors of the Medical Council of India. He too was appointed as secretary of the commission for a tenure of three years.