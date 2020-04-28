The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet recently approved the empanelment of 28 IAS officers for holding Secretary-level posts at the Centre. Among them is Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of the ailing public carrier Air India which is still looking for a buyer.

Bansal is in his second stint as CMD of the airline, having taken over the reins from Ashwani Lohani in February. However, after the empanelment for secretary-level posts, there is some buzz about Bansal’s future at Air India. The post of Air India’s CMD is an additional secretary-level position, whereas Bansal is now elevated to secretary-level. Does this mean that the airline will soon have a new CMD?

The question is of some import given that the government is still keen to sell off Air India, now delayed by the impact of the COVID-19 virus. Its earlier attempts had failed, but by offering 100 per cent stake, the government is hoping to succeed.