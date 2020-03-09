In a kind of action replay reminiscent of a similar instance in 2010 and also during Modi’s first tenure as PM, the appointment of Sanjay Kothari as the new Central Vigilance Commissioner and Bimal Julka as the new Central Information Commissioner has run into a controversy. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress member of the high-powered selection panel, which is headed by the Prime Minister, strongly objected to their appointments. Kothari is Secretary to the President of India while Julka is former information and broadcasting secretary and is currently information commissioner. Chowdhury objected to “glaring infirmities” within the search committee itself. His primary objection was to the presence of Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar in the selection panel when he also was an applicant to the post of CVC! Besides Kumar, the other members of the panel were Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba and DoPT Secretary C Chandramouli. Chowdury’s objections were overruled by a majority decision, but he managed to voice the view that the committee was merely formalizing a decision that had already been taken by Prime Minister Modi.