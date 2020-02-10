The appointment of additional director general of police (ADGP) rank police officer O.P. Singh as Principal Secretary of Haryana’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has triggered off a turf war, with IAS officers questing the move for being “against civil service rules”. According to sources, Singh is the first IPS officer appointed to this post, which was traditionally held by a senior IAS officer. Not surprisingly, therefore, the appointment has raised the issue of “supremacy” of IAS over IPS officers – a battle that sees no end. Leading the charge of the IAS is none other than whistleblower Ashok Khemka who has reportedly written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar claiming that Singh’s appointment is “illegal and bad precedent”. According to Khemka, the rules state only a cadre officer can occupy a cadre post. Further, recommendations of civil services board chaired by the chief secretary are mandatory for appointment to an IAS cadre post. Khemka claims that this rule was not followed by the government. And apparently, Singh is not an isolated case. The state government has reportedly posted Rajnish Garg, a DANIPS officer, as state project director of Haryana School Sikhsha Pariyojna Parishad, a post meant for IAS officers. Garg has replaced senior IAS officer Rakesh Gupta. Will the IAS lobby fight back to reclaim their turf?