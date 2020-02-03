The quashing of the appointment of Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) is a big blow to the state government, though not entirely unexpected. The tribunal also stated that the process followed in Mr Gupta’s appointment in February last year was against the provisions outlined by the Supreme Court. When the Amarinder Singh government appointed Gupta as the state’s top cop, he superseded five officers. Two superseded officers, Mohammad Mustafa and Siddharth Chattopadhyaya then moved CAT to challenge the appointment, which has now struck down Gupta’s appointment. Further, it has called it an act of “favouritism” and “arbitrariness”. The tribunal has now directed the state government to send names of three senior-most officers to the UPSC for the appointment of a new candidate. But sources say, despite this major setback, the state government is determined to protect Gupta. The Chief Minister reportedly told the state assembly that Gupta will continue as DGP. The High Court has now stayed the tribunal’s order after the state government knocked on its door. So, we can expect this ‘fight’ to continue. Watch this space for updates.