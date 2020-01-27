The appointment of 1984-batch IPS officer A.P. Maheshwari as the new Director-General of the CRPF came as a surprise to some observers. Mr Maheshwari took over from ITBP Director General S.S. Deswal who was holding additional charge of CRPF after the superannuation of its previous DG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar last month. Mr Maheshwari now heads India’s largest paramilitary force which has 3.25 lakh personnel and leads the country’s anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir until his superannuation next year. It is his third tenure in CRPF, in which the UP-cadre officer has served in several capacities over a period of nine years. He has served as DG, Bureau of Police Research and Development, and also as Special DG (Operations) in the Border Security Force, besides serving as I.G. (Operations) and I.G. (Srinagar Sector) in CRPF itself. Before this appointment, Mr Maheshwari was serving as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Which is the odd thing, sources say. According to them, it is unusual for a special secretary to be shifted to operations. The only other reasoning could be that Mr Maheshwari is being rewarded for his service by the establishment.