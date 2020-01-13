A rather ugly war has broken out in the higher echelons of UP Police. Senior IPS officer and Noida police chief Vaibhav Krishna has alleged murky dealings in the transfer and posting of police officers in the state. In a written complaint to the Director-General of Police and state Home Secretary, Krishna claimed that huge sums of money exchanged hands in the transfer and postings of SHOs and district police chiefs in the state. Expectedly, this has set off a furore among the cops. A few months back the Noida police had arrested three journalists and some others, who, it was alleged, used to facilitate transfers and postings in exchange for huge sums of money. It was also alleged that these ‘journos’ were conduits for some senior police officers. Curiously, Krishna himself has been controversial for some alleged “sex chat” videos that went viral. He has accused IPS officers who bore a grudge against him for trying to tarnish his image. Now the cry has gone out that the Yogi Adityanath government should institute a CBI probe into the transfer-posting racket.