A few months ago, the highly publicized resignations by three IAS officers, created consternation in government circles. Kannan Gopinathan, an AGMUT cadre officer and Sasikanth Senthil, a Karnataka cadre officer resigned from service alleging the shrinking space for dissent in the country. They had cited the clampdown in Jammu & Kashmir as the reason for their decision to quit. Now in protest against the Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), senior IPS officer Abdur Rahman has announced that he has decided to quit the service, alleging that the Bill is “communal and unconstitutional”. Rahman is Special Inspector General of Police posted at the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission. The 1997-batch officer said he had decided not to continue in service, as an act of civil disobedience, since the Bill is against “India’s religious pluralism and spirit of tolerance”. He had reportedly sought voluntary retirement in August, but the previous Fadnavis government had refused to promote him to IGP rank. The string of resignations by senior officials on account of actions of the Modi sarkar has apparently made the government revisit the conditions in which an officer can quit the civil service. the DoPT is reportedly looking into it. But the government will do well to listen to the voices of dissent arising from within its own ranks.