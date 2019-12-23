Gujarat is the go-to state for the Modi sarkar when it needs more trusted hands at the Centre. In the days of Narendra Modi, babus from the state have a disproportionate presence in the capital. Following Mr Modi’s long stint in Gujarat as chief minister, many of his favoured babus slowly followed him as he ascended to the PM’s kursi. The trend continues even in Mr Modi’s second term. According to sources, Gujarat cadre Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Niranjan Kumar Singh has been appointed as Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board at the joint secretary level for a two-year period. He replaces Diwakar Nath Mishra, who vacated the post following his appointment as Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, this year. Mr Singh, a 1987-batch officer has served both at the Centre and the state in various capacities, including as joint secretary in the Mines Ministry. The Oil Industry Development Board was established on 13th January 1975 under the Oil Industry (Development) Act, 1974 to provide financial assistance for the development of the oil industry. It functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.