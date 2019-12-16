In the Modi era, babus seem to be increasingly reluctant to serve in Dilli. In fact, the government has admitted that the number of IAS officers appointed on central deputation is the lowest in five years, as reported in this column (Nov 12). To reverse the trend, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has said that it will stop empanelment and promotion of IAS officers who fail to file mandatory annual Immovable Property Returns and do not opt for mandatory five-year Central deputation after completing the initial service of 10 years. This has put babus in the newly formed union territory of Jammu & Kashmir in a spot. Sources say that in the erstwhile state of J&K, the babus never took the guidelines seriously. Currently, 19 IAS officers and 16 IPS officers have not declared their immovable assets. Among the IAS officers who haven’t filed their immovable property returns/declaration, four were in the rank of Commissioner/Secretaries and an equal number of them were posted as the Deputy Commissioners in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Ministry for Personnel has also issued a fresh Circular calling upon the IAS officers to update their immovable property returns online or otherwise by January 31.