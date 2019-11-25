From now on, civil service trainees will have an additional role under the Modi sarkar’s “Nurture the Future” programme, which was started recently. Under the programme, civil service probationers of the 2019 batch will have to adopt adolescents and mentor them throughout their educational and professional lives. The government has reportedly identified 425 children from 11 villages in Gujarat and associated them with the 425 officer trainees from 20 civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS and others. The mentors and the mentees have been linked through their Aadhaar numbers to enable them to stay connected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the initiative, believes that providing mentorship to underprivileged children studying in class 10 or above will instil a sense of social responsibility in the babus. Sources say that this “pilot” project will be expanded to other parts of the country and other government training academies to adopt. It’s hard to say whether this initiative will flourish or fade away, but it is a step in the right direction. Kudos to the sarkar on attempting this.